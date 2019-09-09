Wildfires are a fact of life in Napa Valley and it is up to everyone to be as prepared as they can to minimize loss of life and property. That's why a new Fire Safe Council has formed in the outskirts of Calistoga, under the leadership of Piper Cole, director of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.
A kickoff community meeting was held a few months ago and the group hosted speakers including Mayor Chris Canning, Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon, Cal Fire, the Calistoga Fire Department, and the Napa County Sheriff's Department.
The public is invited to the next meeting of the Calistoga Fire Safe Council Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hans Fahden Winery, 4855 Petrified Forest Road. Speaking will be representatives from Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, Cal Fire, and Napa County Sheriff's Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are key things that a Fire Safe Council can do:
- Develop emergency contact and evacuation plans for neighborhoods.
- Learn about and implement good clearing practices to decrease the amount of fire fuel on your property and find out about free programs (e.g. chipping) that might help mitigate fires.
- Apply for grants to use for clearing the brush near roadways so that evacuation, if necessary, can be fast and easy.
- Gather information about each home and its residents (including animals) to help first responders save lives and property.
Email Piper Cole at piper@colbrook.com with contact information to be added to the list and be kept informed.