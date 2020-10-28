 Skip to main content
New Calistoga Preschool nears completion

New Calistoga Preschool nears completion

Calistoga preschool

Calistoga's new preschool will be named the Sattui Preschool in a gesture of thanks to Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million to the project, nearly half the cost of $2.3 million.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Construction is well underway on Napa County Office of Education’s new Calistoga preschool. Two modular buildings for the school have been installed, and the driveway has been paved.

A playground will be located between the buildings as well, that will feature playground equipment with a shade structure on a resilient, rubber surface. 

It will replace the old preschool which lies directly in the path of the Vine Trail, a walking and biking system that will connect the Napa Valley across 47 miles, stretching from the Vallejo ferry to Calistoga.

The new and expanded facility, just behind the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, at 1401 N. Oak St., will be called the Sattui Preschool in a gesture of thanks to Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million to the project, nearly half the cost of $2.3 million.

The new school is expected to be completed early next year, with the goal of opening in August 2021.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

