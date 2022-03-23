New Calistoga stoplight gets mixed reviews

All the honking aside, the general consensus seems to be that the new stoplight at Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road is working out well, but the timing needs to be tweaked.

The stoplight went active on March 15. Those most affected — no surprise to drivers who frequently travel through the busy intersection — seem to be afternoon commuters and residents of nearby Rancho de Calistoga mobile home park.

Residents said overall it's been good but there has been "a lot of horn honking" and one driver almost got "T-Boned" when someone ran the light. Others suggested the intersection should have been monitored by the police for at least a week or so.

Greg Lake lives in Rancho and is a driver for Molly’s Angels. He frequently takes other seniors on trips into town or to Santa Rosa, sometimes traveling through the intersection seven days a week. He said he’s “very happy” to have the light there, but his biggest concern is the drivers coming from Santa Rosa and turning onto Foothill. They still don’t see the vehicles pulling out from Rancho, he said, and he's almost been broadsided before, as “Everybody is in such hurry."

Lake also noted that at about 4 p.m. the day the light was activated he was headed back from downtown, and traffic was backed up all the way to Lincoln Avenue.

“I’ve never seen it like that before,” he said, adding he would be taking side streets in the future to avoid Foothill during rush hour.

Another resident of Rancho, Cathy Keag, said, “People are still doing what they did before and making the right turn on red (from Petrified Forest) without any regard to those coming out of Rancho de Calistoga.”

Wallace MacMillan, also of Rancho, had a suggestion. “I think it's been great. Traffic is moving well, but it would be helpful to have a sign that says Signal Ahead."

At 5:30 on Friday evening, traffic moving from Foothill to Petrified Forest was flowing well, but a couple of cars were using the shoulder to get around waiting vehicles.

Still others have reported on social media that there have been more than the usual lengthy delays coming from the Santa Rosa direction into town.

The City’s Senior Civil Engineer, Hamid Heidary, said Caltrans will be monitoring the stoplight's sensors and making adjustments over the next several weeks.

On Friday, Police Chief Mitch Celaya said no traffic incidents had been reported and no complaints had been logged regarding the intersection.

“People need to have patience,” he said. “The timing will take a little bit of time to tweak.”

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.