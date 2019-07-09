Tom Tardio has been hired as the new CEO for the Napa Valley Film Festival. He assumes the role immediately and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the annual film festival including managing the current staff, fundraising, and developing new and existing programming.
Tardio comes to NVFF after serving 28 years as CEO at Rogers & Cowan, an entertainment, technology and consumer communications firm and recently as CEO of Socialtext, a communication software provider. Tardio will report to the Cinema Napa Valley board of directors, who chose him after an extensive six-month nationwide search.
Cinema Napa Valley chairman Patrick Davila said, “As we embarked on the search process, we defined the criteria for the person in that role as someone that not only would possess the attributes to expertly manage the complexities of delivering a world class film festival, but also would bring the creative vision to fulfill the desire to see the festival grow and reach its full potential. Tom has those qualities, and more, and his highly regarded reputation in the film and entertainment industry will serve the festival and our community well as we continue to evolve.”
Tardio added, “Ultimately, my vision is re-imagineering the Napa Valley Film Festival with the proper worldwide brand image and reputation deserving of the Napa community as we approach our 10th anniversary in 2020. The fundamental goals still remain to develop strong relationships with established and emerging filmmakers, structure the proper promotional vehicles for consumer brands, and to accelerate our support of community educational initiatives.”
In addition, Cinema Napa Valley, the non-profit organization that oversees the festival, announced four new members joining the board of directors.
They are educator and producer Robert Bassett (Founding Dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University), marketing executive Zoë Fairbourn (Head of Brand Partnerships, Hello Sunshine), Emmy and Golden Globe winning producer and manager Geyer Kosinski, and venture capital and technology executive Daniel Schryer.
The annual Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) takes place Nov. 13-17 and is a five-day experience celebrating the best new independent films of the year, accompanied by Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine and hospitality. Visiting filmmakers interact with audiences at screenings and intimate events while enjoying industry panels, culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings, festival parties, and more. For more information visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.