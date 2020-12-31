New COVID-19 testing services in Calistoga will begin Jan. 5

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 5, OptumServe will begin providing COVID-19 testing services in Calistoga as part of a new contract with the State of California.

The new testing services will be provided free of charge. Mobile testing days will now take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Calistoga, excluding holidays.

Testing at the Napa Valley Expo will continue between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, excluding holidays.

To access the testing calendar with days, hours and locations, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/test or call (707) 253-4540.

The COVID-19 testing appointment feature is now live on the state’s new testing vendor site. Create a new profile and make an appointment at COVID-19 Test Registration (lhi.care)

Please note the new vendor has the ability to test children, as long as a parent or guardian are present.

Who should get tested?