New digs for Sunrise Horse Rescue Sanctuary

Sunrise Horse Rescue & Sanctuary has found a new home on Tubbs Lane in Calistoga.
The new space is still in development, but is providing much-needed space for the horses to roam.
Since the rescue’s land on Lodi Lane in St. Helena was sold four years ago, Sunrise has been housed at the stables at Tamber Bey Vineyards, also on Tubbs Lane.
As large, herding animals, horses need a lot of space to move and, ideally, live with each other, but that’s not always easy to provide, with limited space in Napa Valley. So it helps to be creative, and always have the greater goal in mind, said Mary Taylor, volunteer coordinator, and one of the organization’s founding members.
With that motivation, Sunrise Horse Rescue has moved to a four-acre space at 1400 Tubbs Lane.
“Just like we talk about people sitting too much or not moving enough, some of the same (physical) issues come up with horses,” Taylor said. “Our goal is to not just take in our horses, but for them to have wonderful lives here.”
The new digsThe new facility is still working on permits, and eventually, permanent structures will go up, with two barns, and permanent paddocks.
The horses will also be able to meander through a trail-like pasture where they can mingle with each other in a variety of ways.
“That’s what I love about Sunrise. They are always evolving with a greater goal in mind,” said Veterinarian Vanessa G.B. Rood, with Napa Valley Equine and part time staff at the rescue.
Right now there are 21 rescue horses, that also get moved around from the property to various borrowed pastures, providing them “a great deal more space than they have here,” Rood said.
Contrary to what the wide open space looks like from the road, the horses do have available shade. There are eight shade spaces and more are planned.
“It’s wonderful that the Calistoga community has said, ‘Oh no, it looks like there are horses out there with no shade, but what we realized is that we had built all these shade structures that are hard to see from the road,” said Taylor.
Sunrise is leasing the property from Josh and Heather Clark, of Clark Vineyard Management.
Josh said when they first started looking for a permanent home for the company, they discovered that Sunrise had also looked at the same property.
“We learned that the Logvy Family had raised Arabian horses on the property and they had really wanted to sell to Sunrise. The deal ultimately fell through and we were able to buy it in March of 2019,” he said. “I would say in the spirit of that property being dedicated to horses in the past it just made sense. There is plenty of room for our business and theirs to operate side by side.”
As a plus, the Clark’s children are really getting into horses.
The mission
Sunrise is dedicated to seeing that no horse in need, wherever they may be, falls through the cracks.
“Our mission is to rescue horses that are in a dire situation. If we don’t intervene they may go to auction, to be shipped away for slaughter and meat, sometimes to Canada or Mexico with equipment designed for cattle, not horses,” Taylor said.
The rescue gets calls from all over the state about horses in need. If Sunrise can’t take the horse, they will make recommendations.
“We’re kind of different than other rescues, we will try to help anybody who calls us, to at least give other references,” Taylor said. “You can’t bring in every horse, but you can help people in a lot of different ways.”
Sunrise started as a nonprofit riding school on Lodi Lane in 2007. They took on horses and rehabilitated them for riding students. Special individual care was taken with horses from diet to overall health.
“They are rather unique in a horse rescue in that they also provide veterinary care, quite a bit more than the average rescue. It’s very easy for a rescue to move away from veterinary support,” said Rood.
Sunrise also partners with Napa CART, which specializes in emergency care and evacuation of large animals.
Engaging with the community
Another part of Sunrise’s mission is to have the horses interact with people in a number of ways. Volunteers can groom, feed, and care for the horses. The organization is also looking to start an equine therapy program, for kids with special needs, and adults with Alzheimer’s disease, Taylor said.
“Between the volunteers and the way the community keeps joining up and supporting us, it’s a unique cause, but the better we take care of the horses, the more the horses are able to give back to the community,” Rood said. “People see horses as strong creatures with so much capability, but they can be really vulnerable, and I think that’s why horses and people can benefit so much from each other.”
To find out more about the herd, or how to donate, visit sunrisehorserescue.org.
Watch now: Pets, owners march in Napa
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!