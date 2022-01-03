 Skip to main content
New extended hours for Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum

  • Updated
Sharpsteen Museum

The Sam Brannan Resort Cottage, adjacent to the Sharpsteen Museum at 1311 Washington St.

 Anne Ward Ernst,

The Sharpsteen Museum is extending its hours of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays, when the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekday hours will remain the same, Monday - Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Masks are required.

The new weekend hours went into effect Jan. 1.

An exhibit featuring a retrospective of the life of artist Earl Thollander has also been extended at the museum until April.  Visit sharpsteenmuseum.org/ for more or call (707) 942-5911.

Sharpsteen Museum Doecnt Lorne Glaim takes us on a brief tour of Calistoga's history.

