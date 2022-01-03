New extended hours for Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum

The Sharpsteen Museum is extending its hours of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays, when the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Weekday hours will remain the same, Monday - Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Masks are required.
The new weekend hours went into effect Jan. 1.
An exhibit featuring a retrospective of the life of artist Earl Thollander has also been extended at the museum until April. Visit
sharpsteenmuseum.org/ for more or call (707) 942-5911.
Sharpsteen Museum Doecnt Lorne Glaim takes us on a brief tour of Calistoga's history.
Photos: The historic Calistoga Depot through the years
Historic Calistoga Rail Station
An undated photo of the Calistoga rail depot in operation.
Historic Calistoga Depot
The Calistoga Depot circa 1890
Richard D. Miller, “Napa Valley Railroad Depot”, National Register of Historic Preservation
Historic Calistoga Depot
A 1977 photo shows the of the rear façade (southeast elevation) of the Calistoga Depot.
Richard D. Miller, “Napa Valley Railroad Depot”, National Register of Historic Preservation
Historic Calistoga Depot
A photo from 1977 shows the primary façade (northwest elevation) of the Calistoga Depot.
Richard D. Miller, “Napa Valley Railroad Depot”, National Register of Historic Preservation
Calistoga Train Station historic
An undated photo of the Calistoga train depot.
Calistoga Depot
The historic Calistoga Depot building in June 2020, with its Colonial yellow coat of paint.
Cynthia Sweeney photo, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga's Wine Stop
Tom, Tara, and Tammy Pelter at the Wine Stop's former location in the Calistoga Depot. The historic rail car has been donated to the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
Submitted photo
Calistoga Depot
On Aug. 26, 2020, the historic rail car
Central Pacific Coach 12 was moved out of the Calistoga Depot and transferred to the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
Al Di Paolo photo
Calistoga Depot
Central Pacific Coach 12 was carefully transported from Calistoga to Sacramento by house movers. The historic rail car was built in 1869, and has been housed in the Calistoga Depot since about 1978.
Al Di Paolo photo
Calistoga Depot
The Merchant Family donated the historic
Central Pacific Coach 12 to the state's railroad museum in Sacramento, as the Calistoga Depot is being renovated.
Al Di Paolo photo
Calistoga Depot
Central Pacific Coach 12, home to Wine Stop in the Calistoga Depot for 34 years, will now be on display at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento.
Al Di Paolo photo
Calistoga Depot
The historic Calistoga Depot undergoing an interior and exterior renovation in August, 2020, which includes painting it white.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Depot
After gaining approval from the City of Calistoga, the iconic Calistoga Depot, formerly painted yellow, was painted white in August, 2020.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Depot
An image of a copper distilling tank at Long Road Distillers in Michigan, similar to what is planned for the interior of the Calistoga Depot by French Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset.
Submitted photo
