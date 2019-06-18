In a first for Rancho De Calistoga, a changing of flag ceremony was conducted on June 14, Flag Day, to retire the old flag and hoist a new one.
A small crowd, including veterans from various branches of military service, gathered for the event that was conducted by Calistoga American Legion Member George Pellegrini. He said this was the first time the flag had been changed at the mobile home park.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem, the old flag was carefully lowered and folded, and the new flag was raised to a rousing rendition of George M. Cohan's "She's a Grand Old Flag."