New format, new mission: KVON radio lifts Spanish language to the Napa Valley airwaves

The changes this month at the hub of radio in Napa County are as visible as the new lettering in the studio’s front window – and as audible as the sounds of Spanish-language music and news that now arc across the local airwaves around the clock.

KVON-AM 1440 is completing the third week of its latest incarnation as the county’s first all-Spanish radio outlet. The new format, which station owner Wine Down Media announced last month and debuted Jan. 3, completes a five-year transition that saw KVON host increasing amounts of programming for the Napa Valley Latinos who make up more than a third of the county’s population.

“I had no idea why no one else had thought of this before,” said Gabriela Fernandez, the on-air host and producer of KVON’s morning show that broadcasts from 7 to 10 a.m. on weekdays. “It feels organic; it feels like we have the mission to bring this to the community.”

“What’s surprised me was how many people felt compelled to say they appreciated having a station they could invest in,” Fernandez said during a commercial break about halfway through her Friday program. “It’s been two weeks, and I’ve had at least one person a day mention us on social media.”

Leading the station’s outreach to the valley’s Latino audience are its morning host Fernandez and afternoon host Nico de Luna, who moved to KVON from its sister station KVYN-FM 99.3. De Luna’s program appears from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

The changes were evident Friday morning both outside and inside Wine Down Media’s Gasser Drive headquarters, where the large plate-glass window in front bore KVON’s freshly laid green-and-purple branding “MegaMix” – a name chosen by owners Will and Julissa Marcencia to appeal to Spanish- and English-speakers equally.

In a studio room a few paces past the doors, the red on-air light glowed on Fernandez’s microphone at 7:40 a.m. as she began to interview Cara Mae Wooledge – in Spanish – about the Napa Farmers Market of which Wooledge is the manager.

A staple of downtown life, the farmers’ market is an example of the variety of events and developments – from handouts of COVID-19 test kits to public school students to the annual Lighted Art Festival to pandemic-driven event cancellations – that Fernandez has discussed on air for Spanish-speakers during the revamped KVON’s first two weeks. Her seven-minute chat with Wooledge, bracketed by Latin pop and Mexican regional hits, is an example of the everyday community discussions that until recent years had remained largely out of reach for tens of thousands of Napa Spanish speakers, according to Fernandez, an on-air personality at KVON and KVYN since 2018.

The paucity of Latino-focused radio in Napa County has contrasted sharply with the picture in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, where several Spanish-language stations serve a population more than three times the size of Napa County’s.

It was the sudden crisis of the 2017 North Bay wildfires to put KVON on its eventual path to full-time Spanish programming, according to Will Marcencia, who with his wife Julissa formed Wine Down Media and bought KVON and KVYN earlier that year.

“It was about 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9, 2017, the morning after the fires broke out) when a man called the studio and asked what was happening in the Napa Valley,” recalled Will Marcencia. “He evacuated because his neighbors had evacuated. His family was outside a gas station, and he was calling from there and he had no information at all.

“I had not slept at all that night, and then I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s been no Spanish messaging at all.’ So I called Nico de Luna and I said to him, ‘Hey, we need to do some Spanish messaging.’”

In the following days, the stations put Napa County supervisors Belia Ramos and Alfredo Pedroza and others on the air to keep listeners on top of the evolving crisis. Such on-the-fly programming became a lifeline for listeners at a time when county Nixle emergency alerts in the wildfires’ early hours were unavailable in Spanish – and then were badly and confusingly translated when they finally appeared later in the emergency, a county grand jury later ruled.

The Napa stations added more hours of Spanish-language programming in the following years, through Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s first pre-emptive power cuts in November 2019, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and a new round of wildfires later that year.

By September, the Marcencias decided to consolidate Spanish programming on their AM station, whose 5,000-watt daytime signal covers most of Napa County, eastern Sonoma County, and Vallejo and Fairfield in Solano County. (A second transmitter at 96.9 FM boosts KVON’s reach into south Napa and American Canyon.)

For KVON’s new format, Fernandez and Julissa Marcencia are building music playlists designed to appeal beyond genre boundaries and across ages – from people of the 28-year-old Fernandez’ generation to older Latinos of her parents’ generation. Set lists have been changed and tweaked almost daily in the first two weeks of the KVON reboot, and fast-rising hits – such as tunes from the Disney animated film “Encanto” – can be loaded from a laptop computer directly into the station’s broadcasting software as soon as they gain social media traction.

Wine Down Media will seek other local personalities to fill out the rest of the Spanish-language schedule, Julissa Marcencia said Friday. In the coming weeks, KVON plans to launch new features such as Mini Festivals en MegaMix, a trio of songs by one artist to be played starting at noon, and Sorpresitas, throwback one-hit-wonder songs that will be sprinkled through the daily playlists.

With the change in radio formats, KVON’s former English-language morning drive-time show “Wine Country Live,” led by Barry Martin and Jamie Miller, has shifted to KVYN-FM, as has sports reporter Ira C. Smith.

