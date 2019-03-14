Plans for the CAMi Gallery & Tasting room gained approval from the Calistoga Planning Commission Wednesday evening.
Longtime Calistoga resident Laurie M. Shelton has purchased the building and the existing commercial space at 1333 B Lincoln Ave., formerly Goodman’s, which closed late last year. The building also includes the space occupied by Sugar Daddy’s consignment store.
The approval comes on the heels of Picayune Cellars’ gaining approval two weeks ago to move to a larger space downtown, just a few doors down from the space CAMi will occupy. Picayune will take over the downstairs space formerly occupied by Carmel Gallery, which closed early last year.
Shelton is a painter and The CAMi Gallery will display her work, as well as the photography of her son, Trevor Mansfield. The gallery will also be one of 10 wine tasting rooms downtown, and will also have olive oil tasting and a retail component.
Shelton and her family also own CAMi Vineyards in Calistoga. Her late husband, Tom, served on the board and as president of the Napa Valley Vintners.
Shelton said she grew up selling vegetables at a roadside stand in Michigan, and her vision for the building is like, “A contemporary farmhouse painting. Outside will be very white, bright, very simple, and the interior will have white walls and floors with a very, very clean look.”
Her goal is to get it open as soon as possible and invest in the building later, she said. She also wants to support Sugar Daddy's by keeping the rent reasonable and painting the interior.
Shelton will be looking to hire employees so the gallery can be open seven days a week.