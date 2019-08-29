The planning commission on Wednesday approved a permit application for Sam's General Store at Brannan Cottage Inn on Wappo Avenue.
The new store will be an off-sale wine, beer and pre-packaged food business, primarily for use by guests staying at the Inn.
The Inn's owner, Carl Dene, said the property has "an amazing history" dating back to 1862. Its original owner, Sam Brannan, built the town's first hotel room. Dene also noted the Inn has a romantic setting and many guests request wine or champagne for their room.
In other business, local tree care business owner Joe Branum will finally be getting the space for his business he’s always been looking for.
The planning commission approved plans for a 600-square-foot workshop and carport at 507 Washington St. The property will be used for equipment storage and light operations, according to the use permit application.
“This has been my goal. I grew up in Calistoga and opened my business in 1999. I’ve always wanted to stay here,” Branum said, adding he cares for the property and loves his neighbors.
The 0.3-acre property on south Washington St. is located within the light industrial zoning district behind Crystal Geyser Water Company.
Planning commissioners noted that finding space to operate in town is a dilemma for small business owners like Branum, and rezoning may be an issue that needs to be addressed.