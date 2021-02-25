 Skip to main content
New glass blowing shop coming to downtown Calistoga

New glass blowing shop coming to downtown Calistoga

Mark + Michiko

Mark and Michiko Weiner will be opening a new glass blowing shop in the space formerly occupied by All Season's Bistro on Lincoln Avenue. 

 Tim Carl Photography

Downtown Calistoga will soon be welcoming a new glass blowing studio, located in the former All Season’s Bistro space.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a use permit for a working studio and retail gallery on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street in Calistoga, currently occupied by Lee Youngman’s pop-up gallery.

Mark + Michiko is a company run by Mark and Michiko Weiner, who have relocated to  the Napa Valley from Martha’s Vineyard, where they operated Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks for the past 27 years.

The gallery will feature a retail showroom in the front portion of the space, and a production area in back. The couple said they would be creating decorative objects, as well as some functional work.

Given the Weiner’s long history of running the business, city staff said the work speaks for itself, and the application was relatively simple. The commissioners’ biggest concerns were safety, and noise due to the  residences above the shop.

The Weiner’s still need approvals for fire safety and signage, and are actively engaged with designers to fine tune the details of their project. They hope to submit building permits soon.

“Calistoga is particularly interesting to us because of its authenticity. While other parts of the valley may be more “established”(staid), the opportunity to participate in Calistoga’s evolution is an exciting challenge,” the Weiners stated in a letter to the city. “As a new business the ability to create our own narrative with clients in a town that seems to have its own unique identity is an excellent start.”

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

