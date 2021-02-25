New glass blowing shop coming to downtown Calistoga

Downtown Calistoga will soon be welcoming a new glass blowing studio, located in the former All Season’s Bistro space.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a use permit for a working studio and retail gallery on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street in Calistoga, currently occupied by Lee Youngman’s pop-up gallery.

Mark + Michiko is a company run by Mark and Michiko Weiner, who have relocated to the Napa Valley from Martha’s Vineyard, where they operated Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks for the past 27 years.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The gallery will feature a retail showroom in the front portion of the space, and a production area in back. The couple said they would be creating decorative objects, as well as some functional work.

Given the Weiner’s long history of running the business, city staff said the work speaks for itself, and the application was relatively simple. The commissioners’ biggest concerns were safety, and noise due to the residences above the shop.

The Weiner’s still need approvals for fire safety and signage, and are actively engaged with designers to fine tune the details of their project. They hope to submit building permits soon.