New goat venture hopes to tame enviroment that feeds Napa Valley wildfres

Williams’ goats are San Clemente goats, which another whole story. They look like little antelopes, and are more manageable than larger-sized goats.

Williams did her research “and what really struck my fancy were these San Clemente Island goats which were being eradicated by the U.S. Navy back in the 1970s and 80s.” Some were rescued before they were all gone.

Regenerative agriculture

Grazing animals naturally roam the landscape towards more food and water, eating through the landscape, whether it’s grasslands, forest, or scrubland. They are also prodded to keep on the move by predators.

“It’s a cycle. They keep moving each other back and forth across the landscape. That’s how nature works,” Williams said. “If we’re looking at this in a holistic way, we’re talking about the air, the climate as well.”