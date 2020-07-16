New life for Calistoga's Hotel D'Amici

Calistogans who happened to be on Lincoln Avenue this past week near the old Hotel D’Amici Ristorante got a pleasant surprise, as the front door was open. Not for business, yet, but for renovations.
The building, at 1436 Lincoln Ave., between the Smoke Shop and Ace Hardware, has been shuttered since 2017. The historic building dates back to the 1920s, and has been in need of a costly seismic retrofit.
Carl Dene recently purchased the building from the Pestoni family, who were close to tearing the building down due to the expense of the retrofit.
If Dene’s name is familiar, it’s because he and his wife, Heather, also own Brannan Cottage Inn, which they also recently renovated and added a café with outdoor seating.
With several successful Italian restaurants in Long Beach, Dene has been wanting to get into the hotel business and targeted the D’Amici building three years ago.
“Once I heard it was a restaurant with rooms upstairs, I said ‘wow’ I really want to create something really special there,” he said.
There are six rooms above the spacious restaurant and bar, and renovations will include the guest rooms, and bringing the façade back to its original splendor, and painted white.
Dene found an old sign in the attic from when the place was called The Brannan Lofts, 30 years ago. It fits in with his plan to make the hotel a sort of extension of the Brannan Cottages, “So, people will be able to stay at the Cottages or Brannan Lofts,” he said.
Of the distinctive red, white and black mural in the restaurant’s main room, however, it’s history.
“It’s gone. I have my own creative vision for it,” he said, adding he is working with a designer who has done “some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.”
The kitchen, he also loves. “It’s fabulous. It’s huge.”
Dene is also in the process of getting the building listed on the California Historical Register.
It’s an Italian thing
Originally from New York, Dene “always wanted to be in California.” He was a graphic designer with a successful agency, then switched gears and opened a bar and restaurant.
“After 18 years of that grind I didn’t want to do that anymore. I really love hospitality, and building experiences and creating things,” he said.
Coaxing his father out of retirement, they started a new family business.
“I never felt like the Italian restaurants, especially in Long Beach, did any justice to our culture,” Dene said, referring to Italian dishes “like ketchup on a noodle. My dad and grandma used to cook all day on Sunday, and used to create food that would rival anything.”
In 2007 Dene and his father opened an Italian fine dining restaurant in Long Beach. It became so successful, it’s been rated in third place on California on Zagat’s list.
Dene later opened a pizza place with a wood-burning stove. They made their own dough, sauce and mozzarella, and in 2013, it earned the highest Zagat rating in the U.S., scoring 28 out of 30 points for food, with bragging rights of beating out renowned chef Mario Batali’s pizza by a point. Although technically, Batali’s was also serving other Italian food as well.
But, Dene said matter-of-factly, the rating turned out to be a curse. People started to fly in from New York, Chicago, and elsewhere on private jets, just to have Dene’s pizza.
“We had a small 30-seat restaurant that could do 125 pizzas a day comfortably, and the demand was 300. We opened at 11:30 a.m. and the line started at 10. The line was out the door every day with people cursing and flipping you off if they couldn’t get in. It was insane.” He added with humor, “I’ve always loved restaurants — that’s a curse, by the way.”
Tim Carl, Napa Valley food and wine writer and photographer said, “Carl Dene is a rock star in the restaurant business. With his connections in L.A., he’s high quality, he gets it.”
Napa Valley dreaming
While building his reputation in southern California, Dene has also been attracted to Napa Valley for some time.
“Me, having this Italian, food and wine background, when I came up here, I was just connected. I used to watch Michael Chiraello, (Food Network chef and Yountville restaurant owner),” he said, along with artisans, farmers and wine makers who have created a “Napa style. And I’d dream, and dream, and dream.”
The Denes purchased the historic Brannan Cottage Inn in 2019 and opened Sam’s General Store on the property last year. It offers off-sale coffee drinks, wine from local wineries, beer, croissants and other baked goods.
At the D’Amici, Dene says he will change the name, but nothing is certain at this point.
“If it’s me, by myself, it’s going to be Michael’s Napa Valley,” he said. And, as to whomever Dene brings on as a chef, “It’s going to be Italian. Regardless.”
But will he bring back the famous pizza?
Dene said it would require a wood-burning stove, outdoors, and he’s working with neighboring businesses on the concept.
“They all want to see something successful,” he said. “Working with my neighbors is extremely important to me. We’re all in this together. We all have to work together and support each other. That’s why I love it so much up here, it’s that kind of community. My family, we’re Italian, we’re like that,” Dene mused. “Family, love, food and wine, that’s all we care about.”
Watch Now: An interview with Thomas Keller, owner of The French Laundry
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!