New life for the Calistoga Beverage plant building on Silverado Trail

After sitting vacant for years, the Calistoga Beverage plant on Silverado Trail will be put to use as a wine barrel storage facility.

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Sept. 8 unanimously approved a permit for a maximum of 8,000 barrels to be stored within about one-third of the 123,600-square-foot industrial building.

The applicant for the permit is Calistoga Vintner Services, represented by Jeffrey Redding of Napa. At the planning meeting, he said only that the enterprise is made up of locals in “Calistoga or St. Helena, with no other business interests in the city.”

The intent of the project is to help local wineries, including those in Calistoga and St. Helena, who were impacted by the wildfires and had operations disrupted. Barrel storage facilities are in short supply, Redding said, and in some cases wineries have since been denied insurance or seen their rates skyrocket.

“There is certainly a need for this (kind of project) with the current environment," said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes. "This is certainly also a quieter, less intense use than projects we have previously approved on this site.”