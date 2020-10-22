New Lincoln Ave. apartments proposed to be 100% affordable housing

The new 78-unit apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue approved in 2018 has changed hands, and is now proposed to be 100% affordable housing.
The Planning Commission will consider the project at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The development, currently a vacant lot just south of the Calistoga Motor Lodge, would consist of two three-story buildings located along the Lincoln Avenue frontage, and one three-story buildings would be sited on the northern part of the parcel. Between the two clusters of apartment buildings would be a one-story community building with leasing offices and resident amenities.
In June of this year, the City Council approved a $2 million fee deferral/subordinate loan for the project. The project developer is seeking tax credits to make the project financially viable to construct.
Participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 832-0395-3296, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83203953296?pwd=aStuQk5sYkhmQUpaSDk0RHZTWXZnUT09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
COMMENT ON THESE MATTERS: Please participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern. To comment during a virtual meeting (Zoom), click the "Raise Your Hand" button to request to speak when Public Comment is being taken on the Agenda item. You will be unmuted when it is your turn to make your comment for up to 3 minutes. After allotted time, you will be re-muted. Instructions for how to "Raise Your Hand" are available at: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/205566129-Raise-Hand-In-Webinar.
Alternatively, participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name. Comments received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.
Watch Now: Things you won’t see in hotels anymore thanks to COVID-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!