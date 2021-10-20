New mapping tools to aid Calistogan's with fire risk, evacuations

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
During an emergency the zone number will be provided with clear evacuation instructions. Zonehaven will provide traffic in real-time, identify where possible evacuation centers will be located and use the latest wildfire information provided by incident commanders on the scene as any wildfire event unfolds.
Anchor Point’s tools include individual address risk ratings, fire maps, and a feature that lets users zoom in and out to see previous fire footprints. Anyone can access the maps from the city’s website https://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/.
"We recommend people get used to it by getting on and playing around with it," said Fire Chief Steve Campbell.
Although the maps are useful, the city's primary method of emergency notification will still be through Nixle alerts, said Police Chief Mitch Celaya.
Anchor Point's data essentially evaluates wildfire risk in the entire area served by the Calistoga Fire Department, providing access to statistics, analytics and functional information that helps the City understand how wildfire interacts with their land resources, as well as the built environment.
In addition, the web interface incorporates Zonehaven, which enables Calistoga to coordinate wildfire evacuation plans with other Napa County agencies. Zonehaven will also allow more fluid coordination with Napa County agencies such as the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire and Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Zonehaven has been adopted by neighboring Sonoma County as well. This will allow for regional coordination when evacuation is necessary for multi-county natural disasters, including wildfires.
