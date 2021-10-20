New mapping tools to aid Calistogan's with fire risk, evacuations

New mapping tools are available to help Calistogans assess fire risk and access real-time emergency procedures.

The City has partnered with AnchorPoint and Zonehaven to provide integrated, state-of-the-art fire mapping tools which include information for residents to “Know Your Zone” in case of an evacuation.

Zonehaven's mapping tool splits Calistoga into zones, in hopes of simplifying the evacuation and repopulation processes during fires or other disasters.

Find your zone number by visiting community.zonehaven.com and enter your address. A window will pop up indicating the current status of public safety incidents in your zone.

During an emergency the zone number will be provided with clear evacuation instructions. Zonehaven will provide traffic in real-time, identify where possible evacuation centers will be located and use the latest wildfire information provided by incident commanders on the scene as any wildfire event unfolds.