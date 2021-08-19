New Napa County program helps neighborhoods weather disaster together

Napa Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) is rolling out a countywide initiative to help improve neighborhood connection and resiliency in case of disaster.
The new initiative is called Map Your Neighborhood, and the program provides a broad framework for neighbors to connect with one another, and assist each other to prepare for and respond to disaster.
The introductory Map Your Neighborhood class is available via ZOOM every other month. The next training will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. To register use this link: tinyURL.com/napaCOAD
Map Your Neighborhood is a successful organizing initiative that has been implemented in communities across the country, and nearby in Sonoma County.
COAD is excited to be working with Skip Jirrels, a consultant from Sonoma County, who has extensive experience with the program. All the materials are available in English and Spanish, and COAD is rolling out trainings for interested folks throughout the county. At the first training, 60-plus people representing over two dozen neighborhoods from American Canyon to Calistoga participated.
COAD is a coalition of over 100 community and faith-based organizations who coordinate their efforts in order to help our community prepare for, survive, and recover from disaster.
COAD also provides trainings in person on request. On Aug. 6, COAD leaders and Jirrels put on a training for the Vineyard Valley mobile home park in St. Helena. Vineyard Valley had just successfully completed the first-ever fire drill for their community earlier in the week, and participants were eager to learn more about how they could prepare and help their whole neighborhood become more resilient to disaster. Ongoing support is provided through a Neighborhood Leaders Council which meets monthly.
Map Your Neighborhood has the potential to significantly improve the whole county’s ability to weather disaster, from the grass roots up. COAD is eager to see this initiative grow. The training is very simple and intuitive, and the work is fun.
For more information, contact: info@napavalleycoad.org