New Napa County program helps neighborhoods weather disaster together

Napa Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) is rolling out a countywide initiative to help improve neighborhood connection and resiliency in case of disaster.

The new initiative is called Map Your Neighborhood, and the program provides a broad framework for neighbors to connect with one another, and assist each other to prepare for and respond to disaster.

The introductory Map Your Neighborhood class is available via ZOOM every other month. The next training will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. To register use this link: tinyURL.com/napaCOAD

Map Your Neighborhood is a successful organizing initiative that has been implemented in communities across the country, and nearby in Sonoma County.

COAD is excited to be working with Skip Jirrels, a consultant from Sonoma County, who has extensive experience with the program. All the materials are available in English and Spanish, and COAD is rolling out trainings for interested folks throughout the county. At the first training, 60-plus people representing over two dozen neighborhoods from American Canyon to Calistoga participated.