The City of Calistoga now offers residents the convenient opportunity to pay their water and sewer bills online.
With online bill pay customers can pay with credit card or check, view their bill, current balance and due date, access billing history, payments and charges, view historical consumption data, and enroll in E-billing.
With the new addition of online bill pay the Water Department will no longer be accepting credit card payments over the phone, and credit card payments will only be accepted via online bill pay or in person at City Hall.
To sign up for online utility billing or make a payment, follow the instructions at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/departments-services/utility-billing-services.