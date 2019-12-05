Cottage Grove Inn has been an iconic part of the Calistoga landscape since the 1990s. As of earlier this year, the 16-unit bed and breakfast is under new ownership.
Kendall Ermshar and Gia Nikolova, both of the Bay Area, purchased the Inn last summer from long-time owners Bob and Valerie Beck.
Ermshar manages several rental properties in the Bay area and also owns an interior design firm, Noma Design. He plans to refurbish the cottages while preserving their charm, he said. Nikolova, who has a background in IT consulting, plans to update the inn’s website and software to create a more seamless user experience for guests.
The Inn, located at 1711 Lincoln Ave., is pet-friendly, and each private cottage has a fireplace, jacuzzi tub, vaulted ceilings and a front porch. Guests are also provided with bicycles to get around town.