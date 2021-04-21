New owners of Calistoga's Brannan building propose restaurant, wine education

The new owners of the Brannan’s Grill building in downtown Calistoga are proposing to turn the empty building into a restaurant, tasting room, and demonstration winery. The business would also have a retail component.

Lawer Estates, with vineyards in Calistoga and a tasting room just down the street from the Brannan building, have submitted a proposal to the Planning Commission which will be considered on April 28.

Brannan’s Grill, on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street, closed in 2018 and the building has since sat empty.

In a description of the proposed business to the city, it would be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and would employ six full-time employees and 10-15 part-time employees, depending on customer traffic.

As for wine production, no grapes would be crushed on-site, and wine production would be limited to 1,200 gallons (20 barrels or 500 cases). Bottling would be done with a small portable bottling line.

The retail portion of the business would feature items such as art from local artists, books on food and wine, wine serving utensils, and other wine paraphernalia. The store might also carry locally sourced artisan goods.