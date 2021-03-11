New picnic area installed at Calistoga's Logvy Park

New picnic area at Logvy Park

Those new picnic tables and barbecue grills at Logvy Park are ready and waiting to be used.

The new equipment is part of phased recreational improvements to the park, which will eventually include two bocce ball courts, and a children’s play area.

The project was first presented to the city in 2018 by the community-based group Adelante, advocating for more recreational areas in the community. The tables and barbecues were purchased by the city in late 2019 but the installation was delayed due to impacts from COVID-19.

The Parks & Recreation Department is working with UpValley Family Centers to secure grants to cover a portion of overall improvement costs. That process has also been delayed due to the pandemic.

The picnic tables and grills are available on a first come first serve basis or can be reserved through the Parks and Recreation Department for private events. Call (707) 942-2838 to reserve.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

