{{featured_button_text}}
Amanda Greene

New Calistoga Police Officer Amanda Greene was pinned by her daughter, Scarlett with help from her boyfriend, Trevor, Feb. 18. 

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Amanda Greene was sworn in as the newest officer of the Calistoga Police Department on Tuesday.

Originally from southern California, Greene currently lives in Sonoma County and comes from a law enforcement family. Her mom (who has passed) and stepfather were officers at LAPD.

Greene is a graduate of the Santa Rosa Police Academy and started her first full shift Feb. 10. She said she felt “very lucky” to be welcomed into the department and “is excited to be starting a long career here.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.