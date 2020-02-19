Amanda Greene was sworn in as the newest officer of the Calistoga Police Department on Tuesday.
Originally from southern California, Greene currently lives in Sonoma County and comes from a law enforcement family. Her mom (who has passed) and stepfather were officers at LAPD.
Greene is a graduate of the Santa Rosa Police Academy and started her first full shift Feb. 10. She said she felt “very lucky” to be welcomed into the department and “is excited to be starting a long career here.”