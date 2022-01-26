 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New stoplight coming soon to Calistoga intersection

Work has begun on the installation of a new traffic signal at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. It is expected to be operational in about three weeks, with the goal of regulating the flow of traffic at the busy intersection.

On Tuesday, PG&E installed a transformer pole that will service the new signals, said Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.

The actual stoplight poles should arrive within the week. They will then be inspected and installed, along with cameras, wiring, and other parts. The City will then turn the project over to Caltrans for programming and testing on the system. Caltrans will also maintain the signal.  

The project was approved by the City Council in April 2021. It has a budget of $650,000, with $530,000 coming from the state through Caltrans. The City will fund the remainder with impact fees.

The project has been on the city's books for years, and impact fee money has been earmarked for expenditure on a stoplight at one of three places in town: at Foothill and Petrified Forest, Lincoln Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, or Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way.

The master plan for the new stoplight also includes making the intersection wider and adding turn lanes at some point in the future. 

As reported by The Weekly Calistogan two years ago, the light will cut the average wait time during peak hours from 90 seconds to 30 seconds.

The shorter wait times will benefit commuters and emergency responders who must contend with backups that stretch as far as the county line on Petrified Forest Road and Pioneer Cemetery on Foothill Boulevard.

The signal is also intended to reduce the risk of accidents by eliminating confusion over who has the right-of-way at a complicated and congested four-way stop that accommodates 14,000 cars per day.

