New stoplight coming soon to Calistoga intersection

Work has begun on the installation of a new traffic signal at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. It is expected to be operational in about three weeks, with the goal of regulating the flow of traffic at the busy intersection.
On Tuesday, PG&E installed a transformer pole that will service the new signals, said Hamid Heidary, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
The actual stoplight poles should arrive within the week. They will then be inspected and installed, along with cameras, wiring, and other parts. The City will then turn the project over to Caltrans for programming and testing on the system. Caltrans will also maintain the signal.
The project was approved by the City Council in April 2021. It has a budget of $650,000, with $530,000 coming from the state through Caltrans. The City will fund the remainder with impact fees.
People are also reading…
The project has been on the city's books for years, and impact fee money has been earmarked for expenditure on a stoplight at one of three places in town: at Foothill and Petrified Forest, Lincoln Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, or Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way.
The master plan for the new stoplight also includes making the intersection wider and adding turn lanes at some point in the future.
As reported by The Weekly Calistogan two years ago, the light will cut the average wait time during peak hours from 90 seconds to 30 seconds.
The shorter wait times will benefit commuters and emergency responders who must contend with backups that stretch as far as the county line on Petrified Forest Road and Pioneer Cemetery on Foothill Boulevard.
The signal is also intended to reduce the risk of accidents by eliminating confusion over who has the right-of-way at a complicated and congested four-way stop that accommodates 14,000 cars per day.
Series: Traffic Tales of Napa County
Traffic Tales is an occasional feature that examines traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com with suggested stories.
Steve Gaebe and Matthew McElroy are Harvest Inn employees who carpool to work, making them in sync with a traffic-cutting program.
Several traffic choke points complicate the daily commute between Napa and Fairfield.
Napa County has six highways and freeways running through it—or is it seven?
Latest in our commuter series looks at the rush-hour drive from Calistoga to Napa.
Here's a guided tour of the Highway 29/American Canyon traffic mess - and what might be done to ease it.
(Traffic Tales is an occasional feature looking at traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry …
Imola Avenue is a decades-old city of Napa main drag that in coming years could see changes to fit the less car-centric notions of the 21st century.
Napa County wants its Vine Transit express buses traveling to the Vallejo ferry, BART and Fairfield-Suisun to become a much bigger force in the congestion-busting battle.
Transportation planners are considering a relatively cheap fix to speed up traffic at the Carneros intersection of Highway 29 with Highway 12/121.
Napa Valley travelers in the early days of the route that eventually became Highway 29 faced a much different problem than traffic congestion,…
Napa County’s traffic saga can be seen through two lenses – people’s experience and the cold, hard numbers of traffic counts done over the decades.
Rush-hour Highway 29 drivers face a traffic choke-point at the stretch with the signalized Trower, Wine Country and Salvador intersections that has grown more punishing in recent months.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.