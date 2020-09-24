New townhouse project approved in Calistoga

The City Planning Commission has approved the construction of six new residential townhomes on N. Oak Street.
The project is located on a half-acre property across from the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, at 1448 N. Oak St.
Two dilapidated structures will be torn down to make way for two triplexes with a total of six condominiums. Each of the townhomes will be two stories and include either a one- or two-car garage, porches and private yards.
The installation of curbs, gutters, sewer lines, and sidewalks along the frontage are also included in the project.
The landscape design features a variety of trees, shrubs, grasses, and vines, and the architecture feature Craftsman-style elements.
The two dwellings on the property to be demolished are an old farmhouse with an attached garage, and a tank house. All are in various states of disrepair, and the property is also heavily overgrown with vegetation.
The city and the developer, Ralph Strauss Architecture, paid special attention to the redwood water/tank house, which was constructed in about 1910.
Studies determined the building is not considered a resource under CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) and restoration is not economically viable. It is seriously structurally deficient and is not sitting on a foundation, said Zach Tusinger, Calistoga City Planning and Building Director. The buildings materials will be documented and donated, however.
No ballpark price was given for what the units will sell for. The project does not fall under any affordable housing requirements, which are only applicable if five new structures — not including the ones to be demolished — are added to the property, Tusinger said.
Still, the commissioners lauded the project and Larry Kromann, from Calistoga Affordable Housing, spoke in support of the project.
“Our community needs all kinds of housing,” he said.
Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes called it an “outstanding architectural design for the neighborhood.”
Commissioner Alissa McNair also lauded the design. She also said she was sad to see the water tower go, but given its age and deterioration, "it’s not an easy fix."
The project was unanimously approved and the developer said the demolition permit will be submitted within the week.
