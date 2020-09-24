New townhouse project approved in Calistoga

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City Planning Commission has approved the construction of six new residential townhomes on N. Oak Street.

The project is located on a half-acre property across from the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, at 1448 N. Oak St.

Two dilapidated structures will be torn down to make way for two triplexes with a total of six condominiums. Each of the townhomes will be two stories and include either a one- or two-car garage, porches and private yards.

The installation of curbs, gutters, sewer lines, and sidewalks along the frontage are also included in the project.

The landscape design features a variety of trees, shrubs, grasses, and vines, and the architecture feature Craftsman-style elements.

The two dwellings on the property to be demolished are an old farmhouse with an attached garage, and a tank house. All are in various states of disrepair, and the property is also heavily overgrown with vegetation.

The city and the developer, Ralph Strauss Architecture, paid special attention to the redwood water/tank house, which was constructed in about 1910.