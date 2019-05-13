Father Angelito blessed new trash and recycle bins in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Sunday.
The recently installed bins will help cut down on litter that has plagued the church's parking lot and the surrounding area on Washington Avenue, said Karen Chang. Chang worked with Mike Kirn, acting city manager, to secure the trash and recycle bins.
In blessing the bins, Father Angelito explained their purpose to youth in the congregation and blessed them for putting their trash where it belongs.