New UpValley Family Centers Construction Training Program begins

Upvalley Construction graduates

In August, Father and son team Salvador and Vince Venegas graduated from an Upvalley pilot program to increase employment opportunities in the construction trades and support recovery from the 2017 wildfires. A new program begins Oct. 29.

Are you, or is someone you know, interested in working in the construction industry? UpValley Family Centers is excited to announce the second year of a Building and Construction Trades Program, offered to local residents. Participants will: learn to identify, predict, prevent and stop potential hazards in the workplace; learn essential math skills needed in construction; receive hands on training with a range of tools; learn to read blueprints; and more.  

Before signing up, an orientation to the program is required. Join a virtual orientation on Oct. 29 or Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Contact Susana Garcia at 965-5010 or sgarcia@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. Click for more information in English and Spanish about this and our other Economic Success programs here.

Last year, 30 people participated and received the needed skills to get hired or increase their wages in the construction industry. As our community recovers from recent wildfires, construction skills will continue to be in high demand. This program is a partnership of the Napa Valley Adult School, Napa Valley College, Calistoga Joint Unified School District, On The Move, UpValley Family Centers, and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

