New wine tasting room for Calistoga nixed—for now

Sculatti said he was not willing to invest in ROAM with the current building and lack of foot traffic, as he was building up the other businesses before investing in ROAM. He expressed frustration at objections to the project, saying “I didn’t realize (the application process) was going to be like this, but I can play this game, that’s fine. When you see other work I’ve done it could change what you think of me.

"I admit that I have been spread a little bit thin, but every single one of the moves that I have made in the different businesses that I have built are very stable, even during the pandemic.”

Coates responded, “I didn’t know this was a game... I applaud you for being successful at your other venues and leaving Calistoga behind with an eyesore.

"We get this all the time," he said, referring to applicants failing to comply with the conditions placed by the city. "It’s undermining our system. It's harming our town. People need to adhere to conditions they agree to."

Vice-Chair Wilkes added, “I have no confidence in the execution (of the project).”

With the exception of Coates, commissioners were less resolute about nixing the addition of a tasting room.