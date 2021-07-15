Nine One Wine Podcast explores wine and St. Helena’s colorful police log

The Star has a policy of not naming businesses or individuals in the log, but the hosts love the thinly veiled references to the “Hunt Avenue store” and the “Main Street bar” — “We’ve always wanted to record a live police log reading at Ana’s,” Hoppe said.

She and Morisoli often yearn for more details about specific log entries.

“We all want to know what happened with that box of wine,” Morisoli said. “What happened to that injured raccoon on Adams Street? Did we get him to Dr. Gold? Is he safe? Is he thriving? Did he have a good life?”

“Or do we need to attend the funeral?” Hoppe asked.

Future shows feature ghost stories at AXR winery with winemaker Jean Hoeflinger, and a group of local CPAs who devised a bingo game based on the police log. They call it Blotto.

Morisoli and Hoppe hope to keep showcasing the authentic side of the Napa Valley, not the polished image that’s presented to tourists.

“Being in the Napa Valley means being stuck behind a limo full of famous people or behind a tractor,” Hoppe said. “We’re more of the tractor side.”