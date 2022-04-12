North Napa County sewage leak leads to creek advisories

Napa County Public Health is issuing a health advisory for two tributaries east of the Silverado Trail in north Napa County due to a discharge or potential discharge of sewage.

The affected tributaries are Bell Creek downstream from the 600 block of Crystal Springs Road and Canyon Creek downstream from the convergence of Canyon Creek and Bell Creek, according to the county.

The sewage leak off Sanitarium Road was first reported to the county on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area and keep pets away. Municipal water sources are not affected, the county said.

The Napa County Department of Planning, Building and Environmental Services is coordinating with partnering agencies and impacted property owners to resolve the leak, the county said.

Should you or your pet come in contact with the water, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and then monitor for signs of illness.

The county said it will notify the public when the advisory is lifted.