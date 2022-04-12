North Napa County sewage leak leads to creek advisories

Napa County Public Health is issuing a health advisory for two tributaries east of the Silverado Trail in north Napa County due to a discharge or potential discharge of sewage.
The affected tributaries are Bell Creek downstream from the 600 block of Crystal Springs Road and Canyon Creek downstream from the convergence of Canyon Creek and Bell Creek, according to the county.
The sewage leak off Sanitarium Road was first reported to the county on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area and keep pets away. Municipal water sources are not affected, the county said.
The Napa County Department of Planning, Building and Environmental Services is coordinating with partnering agencies and impacted property owners to resolve the leak, the county said.
Should you or your pet come in contact with the water, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and then monitor for signs of illness.
People are also reading…
The county said it will notify the public when the advisory is lifted.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.