Now is the time to start preparing for PG&E's fire season Power Shutoff Program

It’s time again to start preparing for fire season and PG&E’s Power Safety Shutoffs (PSPS).
The utility introduced the PSPS program to Napa Valley last year. If severe weather, including high winds, threaten a portion of the electric system, PG&E will turn off electricity for a period of time, sometimes days, in the interest of public safety.
The company has said it is improving the program this year by making events smaller in size and shorter in length. Regular updates will be given through various outlets including social media, local news, radio, and at pge.com/pspsupdates.
How you can prepare
- Update your contact information with your landlord or your PG&E account holder with your most current contact information so they can share advanced notification with you. Tenants and other non-account holders are encouraged to sign up for PSPS alerts at pge.com/pspszipcodealerts, or by calling (877) 900-0743.
- Build or restock your emergency supply kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies, and cash.
- Plan for medical needs, such as medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power. If you or someone in your household requires the use of a medical or life support device, apply for PG&E’s Medical Baseline program at pge.com/medicalbaseline to receive additional energy at the lowest price, and extra notifications in advance of PSPS event.
