Now is the time to start preparing for PG&E's fire season Power Shutoff Program

It’s time again to start preparing for fire season and PG&E’s Power Safety Shutoffs (PSPS).

The utility introduced the PSPS program to Napa Valley last year. If severe weather, including high winds, threaten a portion of the electric system, PG&E will turn off electricity for a period of time, sometimes days, in the interest of public safety.

The company has said it is improving the program this year by making events smaller in size and shorter in length. Regular updates will be given through various outlets including social media, local news, radio, and at pge.com/pspsupdates.

How you can prepare