There’s a new “hotel” coming to Calistoga– one that is rich, chocolaty and nutty.
“Hotella Nutella” will open for one weekend only: Jan. 10 to 12.
According to a contest announced on Wednesday by Nutella, Hotella Nutella, is a “first-of-its-kind, weekend getaway experience dedicated to the beloved hazelnut spread.”
The "hotella" is actually a private residence in Napa Valley that will be transformed to feature “larger-than-life jars of Nutella and breakfast decor, and hazelnut and cocoa spread-inspired hotel items.”
“The ultimate weekend breakfast experience” will allow winning fans “to take their passion for Nutella to new heights.”
The pop-up will treat three Nutella super-fans and their guests “to an unforgettable experience," said a Nutella news release.
"Hotella Nutella reimagines the joy of the hotel stay that allows fans to enjoy Nutella in new and different ways," said Todd Midura, vice president of marketing at Nutella North America, Ferrero.
Those interested in vying for a reservation for the weekend can apply for the chance to win a visit to the property by going to HotellaNutella.com, and creating a video that demonstrates “how Nutella makes their mornings special.”
This includes interactive breakfast sessions dreamed up by Nutella featuring:
--A Nutella “breakfast dinner” with Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian.
--A “savory soul food brunch” with the chef, TV personality and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland.
--“Pancake art” with Dancakes the talented pancake artist team, who performs live pancake art around the world.
Nutella is a European breakfast spread created in 1964.
In 2018, brawls broke out among shoppers after French supermarkets discounted jars of the sweet stuff. It gradually made its way to America, where it has won loyal fans, particularly among millennials.
This isn't the first food-branded hotel to come to California.
In August, Taco Bell created a similar pop-up experience in Palm Springs when it took over the V Palm Springs for a weekend.
"When the doors to the hotel opened, the kitchen was turning out fried chicken bites, guacamole, crudité, Caesar salad, fish tacos and veggie wraps," Jenn Harris of the L.A. Times wrote about her experience.
"Taco Bell chef Rene Pisciotti created the hotel menu items as riffs on the actual Taco Bell menu."