Oat Hill Mine Trail in Calistoga remains closed until further notice

As of Monday, Oat Hill Mine Trail in Calistoga remains closed to hikers due to the proximity of the LNU Complex Fires, specifically the Aetna Fire.

Although the entrance to the trail at the corner of Silverado Trail and Hwy. 29 appears safe, the back end of the trail is still under evacuation orders, said Ryan Ayers, with the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District.

“There are still hot spots back there and it’s very rough terrain,” he said. “We want the parks open just as much as anyone else, but we’re trying to keep people safe.”

The 8.3-mile traill runs between Calistoga and the western end of Aetna Springs Road in Pope Valley.

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park also remains closed.

Another reason for the closure is heavy traffic in the area as Cal Fire and PG&E trucks continue to traverse the area, going back into Pope Valley, Ayers said.

Once the order is lifted, staff from the Open Space District will inspect the trail before reopening.

Ayers said the issue of of park and trail closures will also come up again during future Red Flag days.