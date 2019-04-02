With more than the average amount of rainfall in Napa Valley this winter, The Weekly Calistogan checked in with Rick Fessenden, volunteer coordinator and park maintenance specialist for Napa County Regional Parks and Open Space District, on what kind of shape Oat Hill Mine Trail is in. Here’s what he had to say.
The rain this year has caused some landslides, boggy seeps, and water flow that we’ve been trying to repair. Sometimes the ground is so saturated that even though we’ve done repairs to the trail, the soil is still just too wet for the trail to function properly so we place traffic cones to let people know where the freshly worked areas are that are squishy.
There is also a spot not too far up from the Calistoga trailhead where a landslide opened up right into a chain link fence. When we dispersed the soil to make the trail passable we noted the high clay context and how readily it holds water. We weren’t having any luck drying it out so we gathered rocks and pushed them into the mud to give structure and displace water but needed to make it clear that people should not walk or pedal over it so we placed rocks and tree debris over it. We were able to make a dry, safe path around it though.
I walked Oat Hill March 27 to take a look at everything and was pleased at how everything is drying out and hardening up. I didn’t remove any cones or debris yet though as it looks like we still have more rain coming.
Aside from hunting season, the Open Space District keeps Oat Hill open to users and the district generally doesn’t set up blockades or barricades.
For a few years now, a swing gate has been placed across the trails to deter motorized vehicles, but hikers and cyclists have a path to get through.
Sometimes on the Aetna Springs side of the trail, local homeowners will try to block access to hikers and cyclists (illegally) but we respond quickly and remove the obstruction.
The district is also trying to educate dog owners on proper disposal of poop bags. People are pretty good about picking up their dogs’ poop and bagging it, but should not leave the bag on the trail. As the bag sits there, it turns into biohazardous litter. There are trash cans located at the trailhead where hikers can drop the bags. Noncompliance could lead to a fine.
Oat Hill Mine Trail follows 8.3 miles of an old stage couch route between Calistoga and the western end of Aetna Springs Road in Pope Valley over an elevation change of 1500 feet.
It starts at the corner of Silverado Trail and Highway 29.
Although the trail is rough and rocky in many places, and can be quite challenging. visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Napa Valley along the lower Oat Hill Mine Trail, while the middle and upper sections of the trail cross striking volcanic formations. The trail passes through a diverse mixture of Oak, Douglas Fir, Gray Pine and Cypress forests, chaparral, and grasslands. Spring wildflowers are exceptional.