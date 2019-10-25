Local officials and hiking enthusiasts gathered in Angwin on Sunday to celebrate the opening of a large portion of Pacific Union College’s vast forest to the public.
The college has tolerated public access to its land without explicitly condoning it, for reasons of liability and forest protection. That all changed with the completion of a trail license agreement with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and an 856-acre conservation easement with the Land Trust of Napa County over the bulk of the college’s forest.
The easement covers 35 miles of colorfully named trails and landmarks like Whoop-De-Doos, Jamie’s Cryin’ Trail and Angwish Hill. The college is working on another easement over an additional 240 acres. The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District indemnified the college against liability and agreed to manage and maintain the trails.
“Together we’ve made a big step forward toward protecting natural lands and allowing the public to experience the benefits of those lands,” said Barry Christian, vice president of the district, during Sunday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The forest contains Northern Spotted Owls, the rare Napa False Indigo bush, and some of the easternmost Coastal Redwoods. It’s one of the college’s best assets to support its goals in education, student life and community outreach, said Peter Lecourt, PUC Forest Manager.
“We’ve long been known as the secret forest of Angwin, a little bit off the beaten path,” Lecourt said. “And now we are transforming into being the official, formalized PUC forest park.”
Three miles of trail have been incorporated into the Bay Area Ridge Trail, a proposed network of trails overlooking the San Francisco Bay and spanning from north of Calistoga to south of Gilroy.
With the addition of the PUC trail, the Ridge Trail has 378 miles of dedicated trails, about two-thirds of the way toward its goal of 550 miles.
“This opening is sort of an anchor on the northern part of our route,” said Janet McBride, executive director of the Bay Area Ridge Trail Council. “From here, our goal is to connect with Oat Hill Mine Trail on one end and in the other direction … we want to bridge that several-mile gap and connect with Moore Creek Park.”
Supervisor Ryan Gregory said the Moore Creek Park link will be the next challenge.
“The Ridge Trail is about connecting the ridges, not these little sections,” Gregory said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
For more information and a map of the PUC Demonstration & Experimental Forest, visit PUC.edu/forest.