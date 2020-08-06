Officials: Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is here to stay

Despite community concerns about its future, the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena isn’t going anywhere, college officials said Wednesday during a virtual community forum.
“We are not talking about closing the Upper Valley Campus,” said Shawntel Ridgle, who was introduced as the new director of the Upper Valley Campus and community education.
“It’s a gem,” said Napa Valley College President Ron Kraft. “The Upper Valley Campus is a beautiful site, and we want to develop it for its highest and best uses.”
Administrators said the campus is continuing its focus on culinary, hospitality and community education, as well as hosting cultural events like Dia de los Muertos, Music in the Vineyards and the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. Ridgle said this year’s writers’ conference was canceled due to COVID-19, but she’s looking forward to the campus hosting the next one.
New equipment was installed in the campus’ kitchen earlier in the week to better serve the campus’ culinary and “food enthusiast” programs.
The campus’ fall schedule, which will be released in about two weeks, will include online community education classes like drawing and painting, writing, Spanish, wellness, essential documents, and retirement-related financial topics.
In-person classes this fall will include printmaking, upholstery, and birding sessions at various locations around the county.
Kraft said the college remains open to a partnership with the City of St. Helena, even after negotiations to use part of the campus as a temporary City Hall sputtered earlier this year. He said the board wants to generate some revenue to partially offset the campus’ operational costs.
“We’re nowhere near those (conversations) yet,” Kraft said. “But we certainly could address those.”
The reassurances came as good news to members of the community who’d been concerned about the lack of activity at the campus – except for outdoor events like drive-up COVID-19 testing and the Friday St. Helena Farmers’ Market -- a decline in maintenance, and the removal of some chickens that Kraft said are “on sabbatical” and will return.
“The community has the perception that (the campus) is not viable anymore,” said St. Helena’s Verna Steinhauer.
Kraft said the college has been using an outside maintenance company during the pandemic. That “experiment” has been successful in terms of “bare maintenance,” he said.
“But I understand we need to do a better job in making that site something we can all be proud of,” he said. “We’re working hard on that.”
