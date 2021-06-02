OLE Health begins offering vaccine to 12 and up at walk-up clinics

OLE Health will now offer Covid-19 vaccines to ages 12 and over at its weekly walk-up Family Vaccine Nights beginning on June 1 between 3 and 7 p.m.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given each Tuesday through June 15, with the appointment for the second dose provided at that time. Second dose vaccinations will continue each Tuesday from June 22 through July 6.
Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. The vaccination is free of charge and available regardless of insurance or immigration status. No ID is required.
Minors under 18 years of age must have parental or guardian consent given by a legally authorized representative (parent or guardian). An emancipated minor may consent for him/herself.
Consent requires:
• Parent/guardian accompanies the minor in person;
• If the parent/guardian cannot accompany the minor, a signed written consent is acceptable. The written consent must verify the parent/guardian has been provided with the Pfizer EUA Fact Sheet;
• Phone or video consent is possible if the parent/guardian confirms that they have been provided the Pfizer EUA Fact Sheet or the Fact Sheet is read to the parent/guardian.
“Family Fun Vaccine Nights“ continue on Tuesday evenings through June, 5:30-7 p.m., including free tacos, musical entertainment, prizes, and gift cards.
All vaccinations are administered at OLE Health’s Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus, 300 Hartle Court, Napa. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.olehealth.org and click on “Schedule Your Vaccine” or call 707.254.1778.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
