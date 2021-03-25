OLE Health, Napa County in negotiations for space at Napa County Fairgrounds

With the sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds still up in the air, Napa County has been negotiating with OLE Health for possible space on the property.

The county met with the Napa-based nonprofit organization in a closed meeting on Tuesday, and no further details were forthcoming.

“OLE Health is actively looking at a number of options in Calistoga to expand its healthcare services and have been working closely with both the city and the county to explore these opportunities,” said Jennifer Churchill, OLE Health’s communication officer.

In an email on Wednesday the county replied, “The County is still negotiating with OLE Health and is anticipating reaching a decision in early April. The County continues to want to sell the property but has not taken any steps to do so at this time.”

The City of Calistoga was close to closing a purchase deal on the property last year, when it was hit with financial fallout from the pandemic, and negotiations were put on hold.