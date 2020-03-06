One-legged athlete encourages St. Helena students to meet challenges head-on

If you think losing a leg would spell the end of a career in surfing and snowboarding, you’ve never met Andre Barbieri.
After losing a leg in a 2011 snowboarding accident, the Brazilian thrill-seeker became even more athletic than before, taking up swimming and cycling, becoming a triathlete, and training for the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“With one leg, I’m going further (toward his dreams) than I ever could have gone with two legs,” Barbieri told RLS Middle School students last Friday.
With that, he swapped his prosthetic walking leg for a running leg – he owns five – and ran a lap with students on the RLS track.
Barbieri’s appearance helped students get hyped up for the month-long Passport to Health Challenge. Sixth- through eighth-graders will run or jog for 15 minutes during each school day in March and opt into free hikes, martial arts classes, mindfulness sessions, mountain bike rides, and other activities.
If they participate in enough events, they can win passes to Six Flags or be entered to win a bike.
The month-long event is sponsored by Adventist Health St. Helena, which brought Barbieri to RLS.
You have free articles remaining.
Barbieri said he was snowboarding with his brother when he lost control and hit a fence. He knew right away that he’d broken his femur, and he lost so much blood that doctors put him into a medically induced coma out of fear that he might bleed to death.
Barbieri had studied physical therapy, so when he woke up and realized how badly his left leg was hurt, he wasn’t surprised when his doctor recommended amputation.
A native of Brazil, Barbieri had moved to Santa Barbara for the waves, and he wasn’t about to give up surfing. He taught himself to surf using his remaining leg and his hands to steady him on the board. At first he was so bored with going in only one direction that he cried in frustration. But then he had an epiphany: His new style made it easy for him to get into the tube of the wave, which is exactly where surfers want to be.
Soon, he was crying out of happiness.
Barbieri doesn’t use a prosthetic leg when he surfs, so after each ride he has to paddle back to where he started instead of walking along the beach. Paddling takes a lot of arm strength, so he took up swimming to develop his muscles.
Soon he was surfing, swimming, snowboarding, competing in paratriathlons, and riding a specially designed bike developed by Trek, which became one of his sponsors.
As a patient advocate for Hanger Clinic, a provider of prosthetics and orthotics, Barbieri does peer visits with patients who lost limbs — giving back the same kind of help he received after his own accident.
Losing his leg presented a tremendous obstacle and the pain continues to this day, but the experience left him with more zest for life and bigger dreams than before, Barbieri said.
“You’re going to face some challenges,” he told students. “Whatever happens, if you keep your passion for whatever it is – it could be music or horse riding or whatever – if you keep your passion alive, it will lead you to happiness. It will take you places you never imagined before.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.