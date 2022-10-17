Anne Cottrell: Working to improve Napa County

I am running for District 3 Supervisor because I want to dedicate my time, skills and county-wide experience to improving Napa County. I have a deep connection and commitment to the people and places in District 3. As an attorney, I understand land-use and natural-resource policy. And after eight years on the County Planning Commission, I have developed significant knowledge and perspective on the many challenges that our County faces. I look forward to tackling these issues as your District 3 Supervisor.

Background: I was born and raised in St. Helena. The wine industry provided jobs for both my parents: my father worked as a winemaker, and my mother worked in a tasting room for 30 years. My husband Doug Cutting and I have raised our three sons here.

After graduating from St. Helena High School, I earned my undergraduate degree at Yale University and my law degree from UC Berkeley. In my legal work, I focused on land use and natural resources. In my community and nonprofit work, I co-chaired the St. Helena General Plan Update Steering Committee; served on the Board and as Board Chair for the Napa County Land Trust; and served as a Board member for Nimbus Arts.

Currently, I serve on the Napa County Planning Commission; Diane Dillon appointed me to the position in 2014. I also serve on the Watershed Information & Conservation Council, and I have participated in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan core team. I have also volunteered for Citizenship Legal Services and with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s vaccine clinic.

Leadership style: I am a collaborative leader. Looking back on my eight years on the Planning Commission, I am proud of the way my colleagues and I have worked together. We have different expertise and perspectives, but we have a shared goal of thoughtful, well-informed decision making. We respect each other and have looked for common-ground solutions.

My long-term vision for Napa County is to seek a balance of three priorities:

1. Healthy residents and inclusive, resilient communities;

2. A robust and sustainable economy; and

3. Ongoing stewardship of our natural resources and our Agricultural Preserve.

In the near-term, I see five urgent issues that the County must address to achieve these long-term goals.

A. Wildfire. We must continue and expand the fuel-reduction work we’ve started through our Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and develop durable funding sources for ongoing mitigation and fire response. We must improve emergency communications with residents. And we must ensure firefighters and first-responders have the resources and support they need.

B. Water. We need to promote and incentivize water conservation and efficiency in residences, wineries and vineyards. We need to maintain our watersheds to ensure water quality. We need to retain local control of our groundwater resources through a strong and effective Groundwater Sustainability Plan. The County must work with cities to develop a coordinated regional approach to water security.

C. Housing. We must accelerate our housing efforts in collaborations with cities, working together on site selection, planning and funding. To better support working families and seniors, we must prioritize development close to schools and services, and include necessary infrastructure improvements. And we must coordinate with nonprofits and the private sector as partners in these efforts.

D. Climate Change. We must continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the County. Transportation, housing and our local industries must evolve away from reliance on fossil fuels, and the County needs to accelerate this transition with policies, education, incentives and infrastructure.

E. Improved Communication. We need to work harder to stay connected with rural communities and those that are geographically further removed from the county seat in Napa. And as the Board looks to hire a new CEO, we need to advocate for candidates who will increase transparency, support our staff, and improve and modernize County processes to simplify and provide more certainty to residents and local businesses.

Conclusion: This is a challenging time for our County and our community. We are facing the continuing threat of wildfire and drought, lack of housing, and an uncertain future due to climate change. We are also in a time of transition, not only at the Board but also with many leadership roles in our County departments.

In this runoff election, I am grateful for the endorsements of Supervisors Diane Dillon and Brad Wagenknecht, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, City Councilmembers from every municipality in the County, the Editorial Board of The St. Helena Star, and hundreds of residents. They know we need experienced and balanced leaders who will work together, listen to all our residents and find common ground, and move forward. I will be that leader for District 3.