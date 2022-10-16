Joelle Gallagher: Protect the people, protect the place

As I walk neighborhoods and speak with residents, many people ask, “What does a County Supervisor do?” In addition to governing the unincorporated areas of our county, supervisors are responsible for the policy and budget decisions that provide everything from county Public Works, to our libraries and the jail, to Planning, Building and Environmental Services and the Health and Human Services Agency.

A more succinct answer is: supervisors are elected to serve the county, which is made up of its residents and its workforce. The job is about listening to the complex and sometimes competing needs of our entire community and finding and funding practical solutions to real problems. The job is NOT about personal egos, special interests, personal agendas or paybacks. In my 30 years of service to this community, my advocacy goals have been consistent: protect the people, protect the place.

In my vision of Napa County, our vulnerable and marginalized neighbors take center stage. If we do what is best for struggling seniors, families, kids and immigrant residents, we will strengthen the entire community, including our industries and small businesses. As the former director of Cope Family Center, I came to understand the complex needs of families, and how helping to strengthen our most vulnerable families and invest in our lowest income census tracts builds stronger neighborhoods, improves learning in schools and makes for a safer community for all.

In my vision of Napa County, those who work here can afford to live here. I co-founded the Napa Housing Coalition to promote this very concept. Elected officials have policy and budget authority that can support, invest in and ensure developers build more housing that is affordable for our workforce, our aging neighbors, and our growing families.

In my vision of Napa County, the agricultural lands, open spaces and natural resources that make Napa County one-of-a-kind are protected. As Executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, I actively spoke out against commercial development in our ag and watershed zones.

I also worked to protect our water and natural resources, to maintain ecological balance and assure our industry and environment are sustainable. As a Napa County Planning Commissioner, I have done the difficult job of making land use decisions that promote our ag industry and protect our natural resources.

In my vision of Napa County, the Board of Supervisors works collaboratively with all of our local fire agencies, volunteer firefighters and our Firewise Foundation to successfully implement our Community Wildfire Protection Plan, so that we do not continue to suffer catastrophic wildfires that traumatize our communities, burden our economy and endanger our residents’ health.

To achieve this vision, I will draw upon my 30 years of practical experience, my broad leadership skills and my collaborative leadership style. Through decades of working directly with residents and collaborating with all sectors of our economy, I know how important it is to bring everyone to the table, early in any process, and listen to everyone’s hopes and fears about both the process and the goals for a project or initiative, in order to build trust and create common ground.

I have served as executive director of four incredible Napa County organizations: Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, Cope Family Center, and First 5 Napa County. Through that experience I have come to understand that “shared leadership” gets better results than hierarchy, because the solutions it offers are more creative and impactful. I have learned really listening to the people and making decisions WITH residents rather than putting solutions ON them is what leads to lasting, positive outcomes and change. This is not the way government has worked in the past. But it is time it does. We can and should be “human-centered” in our policy and practice. That is how we will, together, build a stronger and more resilient community and economy.

Finally, local leaders must show both bravery and vulnerability. My north star is the wellbeing of the people that make up this diverse community – both our residents and our workforce. Embracing that diversity and assuring everyone has real access to and is represented by their government leaders takes political courage. Change is difficult, but constant. Napa County deserves leaders who face issues honestly and head-on, and make decisions for the long term health of our entire community.

To follow our grassroots campaign, read our list of endorsements, volunteer or donate, please go to our website at Gallagher4Supervisor. I’d be honored to have your vote.