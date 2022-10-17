John Dunbar: Public service experience is key

I’m Yountville Mayor John Dunbar. I’m committed to serving you — the people of Napa County.

Now, more than ever, we need strong leadership with experience, knowledge and a record of getting things done.

We face significant leadership changes throughout the County, including all three Upvalley mayors and two supervisors who are retiring with a combined 40 years of institutional knowledge. I have 18 years of public service, including 12 years as Mayor, and I provide a city/town perspective that is key to represent the diverse and rural communities that make up District 3.

We need a leader who has a proven history of collaboration, transparency, honesty and integrity, and who finds solutions to real challenges. That’s how I’ve served our community for nearly two decades.

In Yountville, I have helped get housing built for working families and individuals who struggle to afford rent, childcare and other basic needs. Under my leadership, Yountville has led in environmental and climate protection initiatives, including gas-powered leaf blower and pesticide bans, methane recapture and solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging stations, a recycled water program that treats over 93% of our wastewater, and a tree protection and replanting policy.

In 2009, I authored the Yountville Equal Rights Resolution that reinforced our community’s commitment to marriage for all, inclusion, diversity and anti-discrimination. In 2019, I also helped create our Town’s ceremonial flag policy and supported the raising of the LGBTQ Rainbow Flag to recognize June as Pride Month.

As mayor, we’ve balanced budgets every year with healthy reserves, invested in infrastructure and parks, and turned visitor tax dollars into recreational and other services for our residents.

However, I’ve not limited my efforts to Yountville, the town I’ve called home for 24 years.

During our wildfires and the public health crisis, I worked closely with local, state, regional and federal leaders to provide emergency response and information that protected people, their homes, and their livelihoods.

I’ll highlight a few examples.

In June 2021, I coordinated donations from Summit Bank Foundation who generously gave $25,000 each to three young volunteer firefighters – all residents in and around the Angwin area – who continued fighting wildfires in 2020 even as they lost their own homes to the flames.

Responding to the pandemic, I worked with residents, colleagues, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, and County and non-profit public health officials to deliver mobile COVID testing and vaccine clinics up valley to workers, seniors, families and others who could not access the public health care available in the city of Napa.

I helped organize weekly calls with business leaders and elected officials throughout Napa County to navigate through the public-health-ordered closures and restrictions that put countless local businesses and jobs at risk.

I worked closely with housing advocates, County staff and stakeholders on ways to protect renters — and landlords — who were financially impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns.

For more than a decade, I’ve worked with the California departments of Veterans Affairs, General Services and Housing & Community Development to develop affordable workforce housing on the Yountville Veterans Home campus to support the needs of military veterans and their caregivers. Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019 executive order that prioritized surplus state-owned land for housing, I successfully lobbied to have two Napa County sites — Napa State Hospital and Yountville Veterans Home — placed on the short list of properties to help us with our housing supply and affordability crisis.

I am exploring options for the county to locate future farmworker housing facilities in the cities and town where land, infrastructure and access to public transit already exist.

As League of California Cities President in 2019-20, I worked with federal and state legislators and agencies to protect local authority and help shape laws that impact us locally. I co-chaired the Cal Cities Advancing Equity Task Force to support diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging statewide.

I have been a member of the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors, learning from colleagues around the country and sharing information and resources with city and county officials here.

In addition, I serve on many boards and commissions, including the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Napa County Climate Action Committee, Association of Bay Area Governments, and Yountville Regional Housing Subcommittee.

In 2012, I was appointed by Governor Brown to the Napa Exposition and Fair Board of Directors, where I was President from 2016-21 and continue serving as a Board member.

I helped organize and co-chair the Napa County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease, and I support local non-profit and charity organizations.

My endorsements include Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Napa County Farm Bureau, Winegrowers of Napa County, County Supervisor Ryan Gregory, Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and retired Sheriff John Robertson, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Napa Vice Mayor Mary Luros, Napa City Council members Bernie Narvaez and Liz Alessio, Napa City Planning Commissioners Ricky Hurtado and Gordon Huether, Yountville Town Council members Joe Tagliaboschi and Marjorie Mohler, former Napa County District Attorney Gary Lieberstein, and many Napa County residents and business leaders.

Together, we can build on our past as we shape our future.

I ask for your vote for District 3 Supervisor, so I can continue to serve you, protect agriculture and local businesses, and preserve the rural character of our Napa Valley home.

Thank you.