I am writing this in my extreme frustration at the recent blocking of the opening of Mayacamas Charter School. My grandson is entering middle school this year and was enrolled and excited about school for the first time in years.

He was traumatized in elementary school in our district by bullying so horribly that he developed mental health problems. My daughter was at the school several times a week addressing the issue with his teacher and principal but they continued to stand by and allow these children to belittle him.

The schools in our district do not meet the children where they are at they treat every child the same which doesn’t work especially for kids that require more. Mayacamas was an answer to our prayers. He would get the one on one attention required via smaller classroom sizes and they would also help with his speech therapy IEP, etc.

Now he is forced to go to a school with the same kids that bullied him last year. He is fearful and rightfully so because his middle school will be even more crowded and he will be more vulnerable than in elementary.

If we are forced to send our kids to these schools then so should the superintendent who spearheaded this campaign. This is one of the richest counties in the state yet we have little to show for it. Do better NVUSD!

Jenny Waken

Napa