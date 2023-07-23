In full transparency, I am a retired NVUSD employee, serving more than 20 years as Clerk/Reception/Attendance/Registrar at River School. During my time at River School I spoke with hundreds of parents looking for a different middle school experience for their children. For these anxious parents, “different” meant an alternative to what was offered at Napa’s large comprehensive middle schools.

Allow me to summarize what has transpired in recent years which has relevance to where we are today with the proposed Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

In my time at River, there was never a school year where every student who wanted to attend, was able to secure a spot. We always had a waiting list. Even though we were able to gradually grow the size of our school at the Old Sonoma Road site, we were still restricted by the lack of classroom space and the waiting lists persisted.

At some point in 2015, after River had been going strong for over 20 years, plans were finally put in motion for River to get their own campus. The former Salvador Elementary would be closed and the site would be remodeled into a middle school designated for River.

In May of 2018, NVUSD hired a new superintendent, Dr. Rosanna Mucetti.

In April of 2019, the superintendent notified River that due to the NVUSD newly imposed rental rate increase added to the additional increase coming when River moved to the new larger space, River’s reserves were inadequate, they would become insolvent, and their charter would therefore be revoked.

When this news was delivered, the superintendent also offered a one time “deal” of sorts that would serve both NVUSD’s needs and River School’s needs. River could relinquish their charter and became a regular district school. In over simplifying a very complex issue, essentially, River would sacrifice some autonomy, but would be relieved of the burden of fundraising. To quote Mucetti:

“NVUSD fully supports the philosophy central to the school’s vision and values. We value the programmatic model River offers students and their families. You would have our long term commitment to support the school’s focus on Implicit Curriculum which we understand is at the core of River’s educational model.”

River accepted this proposal, keeping their eyes on the prize: a new larger space of their own.

In January 2020, River School’s dream came true when they moved to the new Salvador campus school site. They would finally have the ability to accommodate more students. No more disappointed families!

Exactly one year later, in January 2021, the district formed the “Middle School Redesign Task Force.” It quickly became apparent that the “deal” that River entered into was not done in good faith. Now the talking points coming from NVUSD were very different. Our programmatic model was no longer valued and their promised “long term commitment” was not upheld. River School would be permanently closed in June of 2022, less than three years after Mucetti promised her support.

It was at this point (understandably) that families began to coalesce and make plans to start a new Charter School in the form of Mayacamas.

The need for a smaller middle school with more individualized instruction emphasizing community and personal responsibility did not disappear just because River closed. There are still kids in our community that need something smaller; a place that values inclusion and diversity.

NVUSD had the chance to keep those kids under their umbrella and they chose not to. River School should have been valued for its ability to draw families out of private school and into the public school system but instead, a smear campaign was waged, telling families that River was made up of an elite group that was taking resources away from their children.

Now, Mayacamas is trying to fill the hole left by River School and NVUSD is using a barrage of lawsuits to prevent it from becoming a reality, claiming that this tiny school will bankrupt the District. Instead, it appears that NVUSD favors padding their reserves instead of increasing per-student spending.

I urge NCOE and the community at large to support Mayacamas Charter Middle School. Let these families know they are heard and that there IS a public school where their student can feel safe and thrive in our community.

Wendy Beltrami

Napa