Suzanne Truchard: Residents' voice matters most

“In this election, as in all elections, there are points of strengths and points of weakness on both sides. As always, the choice must be made on balance.”

This quote, from the Editorial Board of the New York Times on October 27, 1960, is from their endorsement of John F. Kennedy. Sixty-two years later, these words resonate at a local level in this critical election for Napa County Supervisor.

Since I announced my candidacy last year, I’ve put my best foot forward to meet — and engage with — as many fellow Napans and 1st District residents as possible to talk about issues and concerns, and my passion to create a brighter future for all those who call Napa County “home.”

I’ve made this approach the cornerstone of my candidacy — because I believe that government, particularly at the local level, should embody representation, and achieving this starts with an on-the-ground understanding of the questions and concerns of those you’re elected to represent.

Thus, our community campaign has been built upon what matters most: your voice. And your voice has made it clear: the locals feel forgotten, and we can do better. As a working mother and community leader, I will bring focus and solutions to the following challenges:

- Transportation infrastructure and traffic issues (the many roads and sidewalks that need to be repaired, and congestion issues, particularly along Highway 29);

- High housing costs and the rising cost-of-living;

- Homelessness issues permeating pockets of Napa as never before;

- Our environment and natural landscape;

- Addressing locals’ needs with tangible results;

- and so much more.

In short, my concerns and passion to make a difference are rooted in what our community needs and desires. That, coupled with my local leadership and advocacy to stop the development of our hillsides by building a grassroots, community-focused coalition to defeat the Napa Oaks luxury homes project, inspired my campaign for supervisor. As the only candidate for supervisor raising young children, I’m also doing this for them — my kids, families, and our next generation — while respecting and caring for our senior citizens, some who’ve lived and worked here their entire lives, and others who moved here to enjoy their retirement in our picturesque Napa Valley.

Despite the trials and tribulations that come with campaigning, I’m in this for the community and the residents of Napa. I always maintain an open mind and open heart — pursuing office with no political agenda nor any aspirations for higher office. My heart belongs to my fellow Napans — the place I’ve been proud to call home for many years now.

My conversations with concerned citizens, friends, and family members have revealed that there are many needs and challenges facing us – both unique, neighborhood-specific concerns, and broader issues raised time and time again that show that we must do more, and as a woman of action, I will do so. This campaign has proved to me that by listening, building coalitions, and collaborating (as I did with Napa Oaks), we can achieve real, tangible progress.

Bringing people together — from all backgrounds and walks of life — has been my North Star in the pursuit of progress, which is why I’m proud to have built a broad and diverse campaign coalition that reflects the rich and experienced diversity of our county. From my campaign’s inception, I’ve been inspired by, and uplifted, by strangers and familiar faces alike who agree it’s time to put our community, and our future, first. Since the June 7th primary, I’ve received endearing words of encouragement and endorsements from many fellow Napans, including:

- State Senator Bill Dodd, our only local voice in the State Capitol and former member of the Board of Supervisors;

- Supervisor Diane Dillon, the leading environmentalist on the Board;

- Supervisor Ryan Gregory, who’s serving as this year’s Board Chair;

- Members of the Napa City Council: Vice Mayor Mary Luros, Councilmember Bernie Narvaez and Councilmember Beth Painter;

- Former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, who, through her 16 years at the helm of the city, valiantly led Napans through an earthquake, flood, fires, and the pandemic;

- Betty Rhodes, a revered and respected voice for our seniors (and the author of the Register’s “Senior Corner”);

- and most importantly: 1st District voters, some of whom I know, and many who I’ve met for the first time on the campaign trail and agree with our guiding principles focused on putting community first.

Earning the support of many — not just elected officials, but of residents — motivates and inspires me to continue working hard every day. After all, voters haven’t had the opportunity to pick a new representative, with a fresh perspective, to represent District 1 since 1998 — long before my children, and even some registered voters, were born. While I have the utmost respect for the old guard, I think it’s time for the next generation of leadership to have a stronger voice that reflects the values of everyone, not just those deemed as “the insiders.”

My background and qualifications as a working mother who overcame personal adversity, as someone who seeks to give a hand up for those who need it most through my pro bono legal work with the Hispanic community, and through my leadership with OLE Health and the Boys & Girls Club of Napa, will serve as my guiding principles. Solutions and results, meanwhile, will be the culmination of listening, understanding, and bringing our community together to ensure a brighter future for Napa County.