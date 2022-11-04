Voting: Use it or lose it

On Nov. 8, we will express our most sacred civic obligation: to cast our ballot and vote. Across the nation, the opportunity to vote has been diminished in many states, making polling places less accessible, more challenging and dangerous as vicious threats to election workers try to discourage participation.

I grew up with voting stations and polling places in every neighborhood, every school and church throughout my community and county. It was our duty to set-up, count votes and report the outcome, whether we agreed or not. The elections were collected, and we all accepted the results. That has become passé in today's world of misinformation and big lies.

The California Voter's Choice Act, passed in 2016, allows each county to conduct its own elections with more flexibility and convenience by allowing voters to choose how, when and where to cast their ballots.

This can be by mail, in-person drop off, central vote centers or other drop off locations. While Napa has embraced this and implemented a very open voting process, even before SB 450, currently Napa has only nine voting stations and 11 drop boxes that must serve approximately 84,000 registered voters. How will these reduced voting stations function to get a reasonable turnout? What happened to the local neighborhood voting station we all grew up with?

In all of California, only San Francisco has an abundance of neighborhood voting stations. There are 501 garage, basement and vacant offices there to fulfill the need to provide unique local polling places. That city's turnout was 87% in 2020.

I asked John Tuteur, Napa County's registrar of voters, how high a turnout we can anticipate. John felt strongly that, “California Voters Choice Act policy [has] resulted in higher turnout by universal vote-by-mail with the ability to return ballots in person, at drop boxes and by mail. Napa County also offers drive-through voting on Monday, Nov. 7 as well as Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8 at four locations in the county.

Napa County constantly ranks in the top 10 counties statewide in voter turnout. Napa is fortunate to have a high ratio of informed and engaged voters."

Among the greatest challenges is reaching voters with disabilities, seniors in special housing, underserved local communities, 18 and 24-year-olds who just don’t want to turn out and language-challenged minorities. It should be noted that increasing their turnout has more to do with education, and outreach to those in need by the community and peers. It’s not the method of voting, it’s the nature and the complexity of the ballot, and how it reads.

To assist the undecided is Voters Choice Napa that helps under represented voters including young adults, disabled and seniors. (https://clcnapavalley.org/voters)

Community Leaders Coalition, a collection of nonprofits representing our underserved population. They reach out with the cooperation of the Election Office to assist those in need. (https://clcnapavalley.org/mission)

Universal vote-by-mail may increase turnout, but it cannot replace visiting the local polling station where you meet and greet neighbors, and perhaps share a much-needed smile. While I lament the loss of local voting stations, the new electronic voting, ballot marking devices, or BMDs, is here to stay. The larger question is how safe are they and will your vote be counted.

Interestingly, BMDs were originally developed for the disabled and quickly spread throughout the democratic world. Napa County prints a paper ballot which the voter then puts in a return envelope or ballot box. Technically, all votes cast are on paper, whether by mail, in person or with a BMD.

The advantages of electronic voting are many:

Faster counting and delivering of election results.

Increased trust in elections as human error is minimized.

Increased voter turnout, especially if and when Internet voting is allowed.

Reduced ballot and paper waste.

Reduced chances of accidental or intentional variations in voting by poll workers or biased poll watchers.

It’s considerably less expensive and less labor-intensive.

Reduced voter errors and limits chances of voter fraud while increasing electoral integrity.

Voters with low vision and blindness can use their phone. A special registration number is provided to the register voter to use the local telephone system. The voter calls into the system and is transferred to an operator who records the vote. Easy-pesy.

The ultimate question is how much false and misleading information can sway the voter. Education is essential and simply asking questions imperative. Curiosity is humanity’s greatest asset. Use it or lose it.