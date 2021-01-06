Order take-out in Calistoga and win gift certificates, wine

Starting this Friday, Jan. 8, join Friendship Friday and Take-Out Tuesday. Order a meal to go from one of two featured restaurants on each Tuesday or Friday of January and entered to win a $100 gift certificate from the restaurant plus a bottle of either Joseph Cellars or Lawer Estate wine.
This Friday’s featured restaurants are Veraison and Hydro Grill. Order a take-out dinner and, when you pick it up, fill out your ballot for a chance to win.
Go to visitcalistoga.com for weekly updates on featured restaurants.
