Order take-out in Calistoga and win gift certificates, wine

Calistoga restaurants need our help! The Chamber of Commerce has started a month-long program to encourage Calistoga residents to order take-out from local restaurants to help them during these difficult times.



Starting this Friday, Jan. 8, join Friendship Friday and Take-Out Tuesday. Order a meal to go from one of two featured restaurants on each Tuesday or Friday of January and entered to win a $100 gift certificate from the restaurant plus a bottle of either Joseph Cellars or Lawer Estate wine.