Order take-out in Calistoga and win gift certificates, wine

Order take-out in Calistoga and win gift certificates, wine

Calistoga restaurants need our help! The Chamber of Commerce has started a month-long program to encourage Calistoga residents to order take-out from local restaurants to help them during these difficult times.
 
Starting this Friday, Jan. 8, join Friendship Friday and Take-Out Tuesday. Order a meal to go from one of two featured restaurants on each Tuesday or Friday of January and entered to win a $100 gift certificate from the restaurant plus a bottle of either Joseph Cellars or Lawer Estate wine.  

This Friday’s featured restaurants are Veraison and Hydro Grill. Order a take-out dinner and, when you pick it up, fill out your ballot for a chance to win. 

Go to visitcalistoga.com for weekly updates on featured restaurants.

