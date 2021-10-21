Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Calistoga welcomes new pastor

Reverend Father Andres L.F. Querijero, Jr. has only been in Calistoga since Oct. 5, but already he is reaching out not only to both the English and Spanish-speaking faith community at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, but to the community at large.
Fr. Andres as he is known, has replaced Fr. Angelito who recently retired. After spending the last eight years in Fort Bragg, Fr. Andres says, “The bishop (Fr. Robert F. Vasa of Santa Rosa) asked me to go from Our Lady of Good Council in Fort Bragg to Our Lady of Perpetual Help; it was a message from God. I believe things happen for a reason.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
A native of the Philippines, Fr. Andres entered the seminary there when he was 12 but then left to obtain a BA in business administration and an MBA. After a brief career as a human resources professional, he felt God calling him back, and returned to the seminary at age 29 and received another master’s degree in pastoral ministry.
Once he was ordained, Fr. Andres was sent to start a seminary in Vietnam, and then landed in Washington, D.C., New Jersey and finally Manhattan. He continued to study, focusing on spirituality. Fort Bragg — where he founded a K-8 Catholic school — was quite a change from New York City, but Calistoga is not as big a leap for the pastor. He and his beloved cat, Hetta, are slowly settling into the small house next to the church where renovations are underway.
“I would like to see a vibrant community of men and women here; I plan to serve not just the parish but the bigger community of Calistoga,” he said. “I will provide not just spirituality-based prayer, but also that of action.” Fr. Andres will offer marriage and family counseling for members of the parish and anyone else who is in need just as he did in Fort Bragg. “I am still in contact with several individuals I counseled there,” he said.
Masses both in person and live streamed take place in English on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m., and the noon mass on Sunday is in Spanish. Starting on Nov. 6, a 6:30 p.m. Spanish mass on Saturdays will be added to the schedule.
For more information, you can contact Fr. Andres directly at andre.querijero@gmail.com or email the church at olph.incalistoga@gmail.com. The church also has a Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Our%20Lady%20of%20Perpetual%20Help/116305695056366/
Bienvenido, Fr. Andres!