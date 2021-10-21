Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Calistoga welcomes new pastor

Reverend Father Andres L.F. Querijero, Jr. has only been in Calistoga since Oct. 5, but already he is reaching out not only to both the English and Spanish-speaking faith community at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, but to the community at large.

Fr. Andres as he is known, has replaced Fr. Angelito who recently retired. After spending the last eight years in Fort Bragg, Fr. Andres says, “The bishop (Fr. Robert F. Vasa of Santa Rosa) asked me to go from Our Lady of Good Council in Fort Bragg to Our Lady of Perpetual Help; it was a message from God. I believe things happen for a reason.”

A native of the Philippines, Fr. Andres entered the seminary there when he was 12 but then left to obtain a BA in business administration and an MBA. After a brief career as a human resources professional, he felt God calling him back, and returned to the seminary at age 29 and received another master’s degree in pastoral ministry.