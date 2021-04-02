Out of the heat and into the fire: Hot Yoga Calistoga struggles to survive

Having kept relatively quiet about her difficulties she turned to Facebook where she poured her heart out in a post: “My business is dead in the water. We have been closed for over a year now. My heart hurts, and I feel sick to my stomach. The yoga studio is a beautiful and valuable asset to our community, and we all miss it so much. I’m going to keep working on it, but it might be time to let it go. I suck at letting go. This studio was a dream to me, and no matter what happens, I can say it was one of the greatest joys of my life.”

But not surprisingly to those who live here, the Calistoga Hot Yoga members and the community at large responded immediately. Friends and yoga students set up a GoFundMe page for the studio, and within eight days, $15,000 was raised. Said Seaver, “There was such an outpouring of support, not only from the community but from friends from college, people far and wide. It’s been incredibly moving.”

With support, more people getting vaccinated against the virus, and restrictions slowly lessoning, Seaver is cautiously optimistic about reopening Hot Yoga Calistoga. “I’m aiming for June,” she said. “But who knows?” She does know that things will be different; classes will be smaller, and participants and instructors will need to be masked.