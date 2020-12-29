 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overturned big rig causes injuries, 'traffic mess' on Hwy 29 in Calistoga

Overturned big rig causes injuries, 'traffic mess' on Hwy 29 in Calistoga

{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday morning at about 9:40 a.m. the driver of a big rig hauling crushed cars lost control and overturned his truck on Highway 29, just north of Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. 

Traffic was blocked and the Highway was closed in both directions until early afternoon, said CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger.

Although specific details are yet unknown, a car that was backed up in traffic appears to have rear-ended another car, and the driver got out. As the rear-ended car turned around and headed in the opposite direction, the driver hit the person standing in the road. The male victim was taken to Adventist St. Helena Hospital with minor injuries, Renspurger said.

CHP is still trying to find the suspected hit-and-run driver, but the address of the registered vehicle is only listed as Santa Rosa. 

The rig was towed and the highway was reopened by about 1:30 p.m.

WATCH NOW: CHP'S FIRST LIGHT RESCUE ON MOUNT ST. HELENA

FROM OUR READERS: PHOTOS FROM NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES

CYNTHIA SWEENEY'S MEMORABLE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN STORIES FROM 2020

Cynthia Sweeney's memorable Weekly Calistogan stories from 2020

Here's a look at The Weekly Calistogan Editor Cynthia Sweeney's top five memorable stories from 2020. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News