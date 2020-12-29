Overturned big rig causes injuries, 'traffic mess' on Hwy 29 in Calistoga

On Monday morning at about 9:40 a.m. the driver of a big rig hauling crushed cars lost control and overturned his truck on Highway 29, just north of Tubbs Lane in Calistoga.

Traffic was blocked and the Highway was closed in both directions until early afternoon, said CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger.

Although specific details are yet unknown, a car that was backed up in traffic appears to have rear-ended another car, and the driver got out. As the rear-ended car turned around and headed in the opposite direction, the driver hit the person standing in the road. The male victim was taken to Adventist St. Helena Hospital with minor injuries, Renspurger said.

CHP is still trying to find the suspected hit-and-run driver, but the address of the registered vehicle is only listed as Santa Rosa.

The rig was towed and the highway was reopened by about 1:30 p.m.

WATCH NOW: CHP'S FIRST LIGHT RESCUE ON MOUNT ST. HELENA

FROM OUR READERS: PHOTOS FROM NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES

CYNTHIA SWEENEY'S MEMORABLE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN STORIES FROM 2020

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.